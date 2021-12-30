Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Denny’s reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.