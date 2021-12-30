DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.95

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 23618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

