Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lear were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

