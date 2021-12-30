Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AES were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

