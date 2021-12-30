Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 94.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $56,210,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $24,381,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.