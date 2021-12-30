Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 243 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Equinix were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 31,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $842.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $809.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

