Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cigna were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

CI stock opened at $231.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

