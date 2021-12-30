Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 1,929 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cerner were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

