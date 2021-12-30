Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 320,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,132,759 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

