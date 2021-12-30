Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $291,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,128,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -220.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

