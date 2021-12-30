Deutsche Bank AG Has $512.48 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $512,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,104.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,901.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,701.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

