Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $402,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $257.57 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

