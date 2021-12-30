Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 9,544,402 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $437,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

