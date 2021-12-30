Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.93) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBB stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.51 ($11.94). 164,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($17.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.53.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

