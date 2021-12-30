Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.93) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBB stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.51 ($11.94). 164,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($17.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.53.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.