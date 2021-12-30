Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 0.8%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s share price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €55.96 ($63.59) and last traded at €56.26 ($63.93). 1,161,686 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.69 ($64.42).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.