Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.15) to GBX 4,770 ($64.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.52) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($57.80) to GBX 4,470 ($60.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.74) to GBX 3,900 ($52.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,989.33 ($53.63).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE traded up GBX 79.50 ($1.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,094.50 ($55.04). The company had a trading volume of 2,054,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,329. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,837.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,622.56.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($50.68) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,098.67). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 663 shares of company stock worth $2,481,438.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.