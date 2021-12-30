Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. Approximately 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $685.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Digimarc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

