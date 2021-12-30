Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. Approximately 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $685.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.27.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
