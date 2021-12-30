DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,659.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $14,659.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00474187 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,071,736,629 coins and its circulating supply is 7,931,324,539 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

