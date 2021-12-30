Digiwage Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $59,226.10 and approximately $32.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

