Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 277,168 shares.The stock last traded at $78.06 and had previously closed at $78.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.60.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

