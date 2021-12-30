DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. DinoSwap has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $567,444.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 163,375,792 coins and its circulating supply is 72,227,292 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

