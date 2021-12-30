Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Distil Plc (LON:DIS) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 106,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 733,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Distil Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

