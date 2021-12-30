Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Up 2.7%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.78 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.43). Approximately 1,354,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,870,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.39).

Several analysts have recently commented on DEC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £903.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.16%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

