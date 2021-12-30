dKargo (DKA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, dKargo has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $116.09 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007005 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.