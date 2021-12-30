Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

