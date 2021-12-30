Dollarcoin Price Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $17,232.33 and $27.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,277.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00911040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00257893 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.