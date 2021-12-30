DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 988,421 shares of company stock valued at $46,440,775. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

