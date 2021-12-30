DREP (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

