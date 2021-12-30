Drep [new] Achieves Market Cap of $41.26 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $46.98 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

