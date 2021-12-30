DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DS Smith from 430.00 to 435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

