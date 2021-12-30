Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 150,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.43% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of JUGG opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.