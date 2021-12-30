Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

GIL stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.