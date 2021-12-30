Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,799 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

