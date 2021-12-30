Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.61 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Option Care Health by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

OPCH stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.