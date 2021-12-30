Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 164 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $718,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $144.65 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.72.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

