Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $402,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 132.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $197.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.