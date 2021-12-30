Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.37 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

