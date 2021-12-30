DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.