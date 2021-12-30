Dynamic (DYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $3.78 million and $159.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

