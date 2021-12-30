Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $57,788.61

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $57,788.61 and $94,795.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00375885 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010749 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $628.56 or 0.01333015 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.