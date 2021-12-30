Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

DX stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $620.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.