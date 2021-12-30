e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $112.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00312949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC.

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,123 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,917 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

