e-Money (NGM) Price Up 28.6% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $206,365.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

