Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Argus

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $4,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 58.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

