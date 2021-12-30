Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

