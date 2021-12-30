eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $298.19 million, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

