Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0091 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $163.45 million and approximately $383,108.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,909,819,837 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

