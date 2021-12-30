Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 5.3%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 80,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 146,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $276.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 110.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerald by 206.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Emerald by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerald by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

