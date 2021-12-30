Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Trading Down 0.1%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.58. 2,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

