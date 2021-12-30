Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

